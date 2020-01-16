Le Mars, Iowa

Leo O. Ludwigs, 78, of rural Le Mars, passed away suddenly on Sunday, Jan. 12, 2020, at Floyd Valley Healthcare in Le Mars.

Services will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday at Christ Lutheran Church, rural Le Mars. The Rev. Shawn Brooks will officiate. Burial will follow at Christ Lutheran Cemetery. Visitation will begin at 2 p.m. Friday at Christ Lutheran Church. The family will be present to greet friends from 5 to 7 p.m. with a prayer service scheduled at 7 p.m. There will also be one hour of visitation at the church prior to the funeral service. The Mauer–Johnson Funeral Home in Le Mars is assisting Leo’s family with funeral arrangements. Expressions of sympathy may be directed through www.mauerjohnsonfh.com.

Leodean Otto Ludwigs was born on Oct. 7, 1941, in Le Mars, Iowa, the son of Otto John and Frances (Siebens) Ludwigs. He was raised on a farm and attended country school. He later graduated from Le Mars Community High School in 1960. After graduation, Leo began a lifelong career on the family farm.

