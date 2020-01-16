Le Mars, Iowa
Leo O. Ludwigs, 78, of rural Le Mars, passed away suddenly on Sunday, Jan. 12, 2020, at Floyd Valley Healthcare in Le Mars.
Services will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday at Christ Lutheran Church, rural Le Mars. The Rev. Shawn Brooks will officiate. Burial will follow at Christ Lutheran Cemetery. Visitation will begin at 2 p.m. Friday at Christ Lutheran Church. The family will be present to greet friends from 5 to 7 p.m. with a prayer service scheduled at 7 p.m. There will also be one hour of visitation at the church prior to the funeral service. The Mauer–Johnson Funeral Home in Le Mars is assisting Leo’s family with funeral arrangements. Expressions of sympathy may be directed through www.mauerjohnsonfh.com.
Leodean Otto Ludwigs was born on Oct. 7, 1941, in Le Mars, Iowa, the son of Otto John and Frances (Siebens) Ludwigs. He was raised on a farm and attended country school. He later graduated from Le Mars Community High School in 1960. After graduation, Leo began a lifelong career on the family farm.
Leo met Sandra Singer and they were later married on July 14, 1962, at Christ Lutheran Church. They remained on the family farm, where they raised their family. Leo loved working with livestock and his pets too. He was always ready to lend a helping hand when neighbors needed it. His family remembers Leo always checking the gates not once, but usually twice. In later years, Leo continued to assist his sons Terry and Troy with farming. In 2007, Leo and Sandra moved to a new home north of the homeplace.
Leo was a member of Christ Lutheran Church. He and Sandy took trips for their anniversaries, Hawaii for the 25th and Arizona for the 40th. He was a Kansas City Chiefs and Minnesota Vikings fan. Leo enjoyed watching old westerns and playing Pinochle in tournaments and with friends. He had a special spot in his heart for his grandchildren and took time with them when they visited the farm.
He will be lovingly remembered by his wife of 57 years, Sandra Ludwigs of Le Mars; his children and their families, Rhonda (Rick) Lancaster, Taylor (Derek Conyers) Lancaster and Megan Lancaster, Terry (Tammy) Ludwigs, Ashley Scarlett, Kamden Junck and Kinley Scarlett, Janet (Phil) Niehus, Neil (Kelsi Wright) Niehus, Brantley Niehus, Harper Niehus, Nichole (Chris Stanton) Niehus, Keylyn Stanton, Jaydyn Niehus, Logan Niehus, Joel Ludwigs, Troy (Kerri) Ludwigs, Ellie Ludwigs, Wylie (Nicole Betsworth) Ludwigs, Cambrie Ludwigs, all of Le Mars; sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law, Henry and Mary Rieken of Merrill, Iowa, William Singer of Sioux City, Darrell and Peg Hageman of Hinton, Iowa, William Singer of Sioux City, and Linda Duncan of Arizona; and his special cat, Muffin.
Leo was preceded in death by his parents; mother-in-law and father-in-law, Raymond “Kelly” and Eileen Singer; and brothers-in-law, Kevin Singer and Guy Singer.