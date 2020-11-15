Leo V. Wright

He learned to work at a young age at the Sioux City Stockyards with his brothers and his father and later went on to work in a multitude of different jobs including the sawmills in the Black Hills, S.D., construction in Kansas City and Oklahoma, and farm hand. He worked as an auto mechanic for his brother-in-law in the early 1950s in Sioux City, until the great flood of 1952. He was a self-employed painter and later worked for the San Luis Unified School District. He said that he was not a lazy man and was still wanting to help work on projects. He was up before the roosters crowed and was always there for everyone else, ready and willing to help. The saying, “It is not how much we give, but how much love we put into the giving” by Mother Theresa would be his lesson to teach us.