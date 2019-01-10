Leo Van Waart

Sioux City
Leo (Leonardus Gerardus) Van Waart, 100, of Sioux City, passed away Friday, Jan. 4, 2019, in Sioux City.
Memorial services will be 3:30 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 24, in the chapel at Sunrise Retirement Community. Private family graveside service will be in Memorial Park Cemetery at a later date. Arrangements are under the direction of Morningside Chapel, Christy-Smith Funeral Homes.
Leo was born on Aug. 29, 1918, in Sioux City, to Peter and Johanna (Lijnen) Van Waart. Leo proudly served with the U.S. Army 34th Infantry Red Bull Division during World War II.
He married Theresa Buka on June 8, 1968. After 44 years as a machinist, he retired from M&S Auto Parts and Machine Shop in 1983.
He was a member of Nativity Church of Mater Dei Parish in Sioux City.
Leo is survived by many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his wife; parents; sisters, Marion Young, Margaret Nelson, and "Pat" Corrine Dikeman; brothers, Joe Van Waart, Hank Van Waart, Hans Van Waart, and Pete Van Waart.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials be offered to Nativity Church.