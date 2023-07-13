Leon Chris Jepsen
Greeley, Colo., formerly Wakefield, Neb.
On Friday, July 7, 2023, Leon Chris Jepsen passed away peacefully at the age of 94.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date.
Leon was born in Wakefield to Chris and Bertha Jepsen on Aug. 5, 1928. Leon married Ruth Griesch on July 13, 1947, and they were blessed with four children. He was a loving father, brother, husband and grandfather. Leon loved Husker football, watching sports and playing poker. He and Ruth worked very hard on their farm and over the years, they enjoyed card nights with friends, fishing trips, and many RV adventures.
He is survived by his son David (Monica) Jepsen; daughter Tami (David) Ellicott; daughter Lisa (Rasam) Tooloee; 12 grandchildren; 17 great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.
Leon was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Ruth; brother, Lawrence; and son, Daniel.