Leon was born in Wakefield to Chris and Bertha Jepsen on Aug. 5, 1928. Leon married Ruth Griesch on July 13, 1947, and they were blessed with four children. He was a loving father, brother, husband and grandfather. Leon loved Husker football, watching sports and playing poker. He and Ruth worked very hard on their farm and over the years, they enjoyed card nights with friends, fishing trips, and many RV adventures.