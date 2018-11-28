North Sioux City
Leon L. "Lee" Umland, 74, of North Sioux City, passed away Friday, Nov. 16, 2018.
Abiding by his wishes, his body was donated to UNMC. Memorial service will be 12:30 p.m. Saturday at Calvary Lutheran Church. Visitation will be 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, with a prayer service at 7 p.m., all at the church. Arrangements are under the direction of Becker-Hunt Funeral Home.
Lee was born on June 27, 1944, to Florence (Jauert) and Freddie Umland in Luverne, Minn. He grew up on the farm and his parents instilled in him a love of God, country and nature as well as a strong work ethic. He served in the Army National Guard and was honorably discharged in 1965. He graduated from Mankato State College in 1967 with a B.S. in biology and a B.A. in business and was then employed by Texaco in sales. In 1975, he fulfilled a dream to become self-employed, opening Ace Sign Displays in South Sioux City and later expanding with Commercial Sign & Design in Storm Lake, Iowa.
Lee and Sharon Broecker were married in 1967 and worked together in the business for 43 years. Lee would say, "I went to play, not work."
An avid pheasant hunter, his joy came most in training his dogs. He passed that love of animals and nature onto his son, grandchildren, nieces and nephews as he enjoyed taking them along on hunts. A very important part of his life was reading and studying, especially the Bible. Lee enjoyed sharing his knowledge with family and leading Bible studies at church. For 15 years, he shared the stories of missionaries with various area LCMS congregations through his work with Mission Central. His passion was that everyone he met should know about Jesus.
Lee is survived by his wife of 51 years, Sharon; son, Chad Umland, and his wife, Nicole; grandchildren, Carissa, Brody, and Keegan Umland, all of Sioux City; sister, Ellen Bennett of Rapid City, S.D.; sister-in-law, Jean Umland of Las Vegas, Nev.; brother-in-law, Jerry Broecker, and his wife, Sherry, of Forest Lake, Minn.; and many nephews, nieces, grandnephews and nieces, cousins and loving friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Daryl Umland; and brother-in-law, Ed Bennett.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to Mission Central, 40718 Hwy E16, Mapleton, IA 51034, Calvary Lutheran Church, or Hospice of Siouxland.