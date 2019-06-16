Le Mars, Iowa
Leona May (Rohlfs) Herzberg, 95, of Le Mars, passed away Wednesday, June 12, 2019, at Accura Healthcare of Le Mars.
Service will be 10 a.m. Monday at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church-Johnson Township, rural Merrill, Iowa. The Rev. Dr. Jean Ziettlow will officiate. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. Visitation with the family present will be after 5 p.m. today, with a prayer service at 7 p.m., at Rexwinkel Funeral Home in Le Mars. Visitation will resume 9 a.m. until service time Monday at the church. Expressions of sympathy can be extended to the family through www.rexwinkelfh.com.
Leona May Rohlfs was born May 15, 1924, at home in Craig, Iowa, the fifth child of ten children, to Fred and Lizzie (Popken) Rohlfs. Leona was baptized on June 15, 1924, and confirmed on April 10, 1938, at St. John Evangelical Lutheran Church in Craig. She attended country school at Preston Township District 1, near Craig, through the eighth grade. She helped her parents on the farm with her other siblings while living at home.
She was united in marriage to Elmer "Bud" Herzberg on Dec. 14, 1945, at the St. John parsonage in Craig. Together, Elmer and Leona worked on their farm west of Merrill, where she also enjoyed gardening. Elmer and Leona retired from farming in 1980. They moved to Le Mars in 1986. Elmer passed away on June 21, 1990. Leona stayed at home until the age of 93 and then moved to Park Place Estates in Le Mars. She lived there until becoming a resident of Plymouth Manor Care Center (Accura Healthcare) in Le Mars.
Leona was a member of St. Paul’s Lutheran Church where she was active for many years in the Ladies’ Circle. She enjoyed reading and walking to keep fit. She enjoyed watching her grandchildren participate in their activities and getting together with her siblings to play cards. She also enjoyed going on many bus tours. She will be remembered as being a devoted wife, loving mother, grandmother and enjoying her new role as great-grandma.
Survivors include a son, Mark (Deb) Herzberg of rural Merrill, and their children, Brooke (Kevin) White of Le Mars, and their son, Bodi, Judd (Shawnee) Herzberg of Le Mars, and Joe Herzberg of Craig; a daughter, Mary Kay (Jim) Livermore of Le Mars, and their children, Nicholas (Roxy) Livermore of Waukee, Iowa, and their children, Layla and Callie, and Lauren (Colby) Hannasch of Le Mars; two sisters, Evelyn Dirks of Akron, Iowa, and Joyce Borchers of Le Mars; two brothers, Robert Rohlfs of Rancho Cordova, Calif., and Richard (Lennice) Rohlfs of Le Mars; and many nieces, nephews, and other relatives.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Fred and Lizzie Rohlfs; her husband, Elmer Herzberg; her father and mother-in-law, August and Katie Herzberg; her siblings, Norman Rohlfs, Leo Rohlfs, Raymond (Eileen) Rohlfs, Vernon Rohlfs in infancy, and Gene Rohlfs; her in-laws, Robert Dirks, Katy Rohlfs, Ken Borchers, Gus and Clara Wetrosky, George and Geraldine Johnson, Amos and Rose Croon, Charles and Florence Oltmanns, Bert Baack, and Lillian Herzberg in infancy.