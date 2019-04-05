Danbury, Iowa
Leona Rose Simmons, 88, of Danbury, passed away Tuesday, April 2, 2019, at Morningside Care Center in Ida Grove, Iowa.
Services will be 10:30 a.m. Monday at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Danbury. The Rev. Richard D. Ball will officiate. Burial will be in Grandview Cemetery, Quimby, Iowa. Visitation will be 4 to 7 p.m. Sunday, with the family present 5 to 7 p.m., a rosary at 5 p.m. and a prayer service at 7 p.m., at the church. Arrangements are under the direction of Boothby Funeral Home in Cherokee, Iowa. Online condolences can be left at www.boothbyfuneral.com.
Leona was born on June 30, 1930, in Sioux City, to Cyril and Florence (Stewart) Murray. She attended Cathedral School in Sioux City through the ninth grade. She was married to Carl Simmons on Feb. 2, 1953 at St. Boniface Catholic Church in Sioux City.
Leona was a member of St. Mary's Catholic Church and the St. Mary's Rosary Society in Danbury. She was a housewife and stay at home mother. She enjoyed drawing pictures and spending time with her family. She had been a resident of Danbury since 1953.
She is survived by her five children, Carlene Hamann of Danbury, Barbara (Douglas) Moser of Danbury, Wesley Simmons of Danbury, Scott (Shari) Simmons of Danbury, and Kevin (Linda) Simmons of Mapleton, Iowa; 13 grandchildren; 22 great-grandchildren; and a sister-in-law, Opal Wheeler of Lake Havasu City, Ariz.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Carl on June 20, 2008; grandson, Michael Moser; granddaughter, Melissa Simmons; son-in-law, Lynn Hamann; and sisters, Shirley Kincannon and Florence Blair.