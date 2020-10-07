Leonard A. Kroll

Sioux City

Leonard A. Kroll, 81, of Sioux City, passed away Monday, Oct. 5, 2020, at a local senior living facility.

Graveside services will be 2 p.m. today in Memorial Park Cemetery to honor his Baha'i Faith. Arrangements are under the direction of Meyer Brothers Colonial Chapel.

Leonard was born on Dec. 26, 1938, at home in Correctionville, Iowa, to Ralph and Henrietta (Hays) Kroll. Following his education, Leonard was drafted into the U.S. Army, where he fulfilled his obligation to his country from 1961 to 1963. After receiving his honorable discharge, Leonard returned to the Siouxland area, moving onto the home place that had been in the family since 1950, on RR1 in Plymouth County. He farmed and fed cattle alongside his brothers throughout his agricultural life, and enjoyed mechanic work in the family shop.

Leonard was a member of the Farm Bureau for more than 50 years, and enjoyed reading, especially real-life stories, or studies with the Baha'i Faith.