Sioux City
78, died Wednesday, June 5, 2019. Service: June 10 at 10:30 a.m., Whitfield United Methodist Church. Burial: Memorial Park Cemetery. Visitation: June 9 from 4-7 p.m., Meyer Brothers Colonial Chapel.
