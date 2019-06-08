{{featured_button_text}}

Sioux City

78, died Wednesday, June 5, 2019. Service: June 10 at 10:30 a.m., Whitfield United Methodist Church. Burial: Memorial Park Cemetery. Visitation: June 9 from 4-7 p.m., Meyer Brothers Colonial Chapel.

Celebrate
the life of: Leonard E. Kurtz
