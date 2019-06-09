Sioux City
Leonard E. Kurtz, 78, of Sioux City, passed away Wednesday, June 5, 2019, at Holy Spirit Retirement Home.
Services will be 10:30 a.m. Monday at Whitfield United Methodist Church. Burial will be in Memorial Park Cemetery. Visitation will be 4 to 7 p.m. today, with a prayer service at 7 p.m., at Meyer Brothers Colonial Chapel. Online condolences may be made to www.meyerbroschapels.com.
Leonard was born on Aug. 20, 1940, in Wendell, Idaho, to Emil and Carolina Kurtz. He grew up and worked on the family farm until he was united in marriage to L. Diana Comstock on July 2, 1961 in Wendell. They moved to Sioux City in 1969.
Leonard worked in sales and as a beekeeper for Sioux Bee Honey for more than 52 years, He was a beekeeper up until the time of his death. His knowledge about bees led him to start and maintain the observation bee hive at the Dorothy Pecaut Nature Center. He took pride in educating children and adults about bees and would often go to Western Iowa Tech Community College, the Senior Center, and his children's and grandchildren's classrooms to speak.
Leonard was a member of Whitfield United Methodist Church and enjoyed gardening, dancing and attending his grandchildren's sporting events.
Those left to honor his memory include his children, Kelly (Scott) Fravel, Douglas (Rhonda) Kurtz, Ronald (Dale) Kurtz, and Carol (Tom) Chytka; seven grandchildren, Brandon, Kristoffer, Zed, Zach, Katelyn and Alyssa; great-grandson, Camden; siblings, Mildred Murphy, Irene Thomas and LaVerle Kurtz; and his special friend, Pat Mitchell.
He is preceded in death by his parents; wife; sister, Barbara Kurtz; and a grandson, Blake Fravel.