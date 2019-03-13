Mapleton, Iowa
Leonard F. Maier, 95, of Mapleton, passed away on Saturday, March 9, 2019, at the Lakeside Lutheran Home of Emmetsburg, Iowa.
A funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. Thursday, at the St. John's United Methodist Church of Mapleton, Iowa. Rev. Jena Finch-Manchester will officiate. Committal will follow in the Mount Hope Cemetery of Mapleton, with military rites conducted by the Loren-Hollister Post #496 of the American Legion of Mapleton. Visitation will be from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Wednesday at the Armstrong–Van Houten Funeral Home of Mapleton. A prayer service will be held at 7 p.m., with a Masonic service to follow conducted by the Vesper Lodge #223 of Onawa, Iowa. The Armstrong-Van Houten Funeral Home of Mapleton is handling the funeral arrangements. Condolences may be sent online www.armstrongfuneral.com.
Leonard Francis Maier, the son of Ernst and Della (Hannan) Maier, was born Feb. 3, 1924, in Oto, Iowa. Leonard was raised in Mapleton and received his education at Mapleton High School, graduating with the class of 1942. After graduating he enlisted into the U.S. Army and was part of the USASC (United States Army Signal Corps) during World War II. While in the service, Leonard was selected to participate in the ASTP (Army Specialized Training Program), which allowed him to attend the University of Iowa, the University of Indiana, Rutgers, and St. Bonaventure University. When the ASTP was terminated, he returned to the USASC and served the rest of the war in the South Pacific.
Upon his honorable discharge from the service, Leonard returned to Mapleton and was united in marriage to Edith Lee on Jan. 27, 1946, at St. John's United Methodist Church. The couple was blessed with two children, Edward and Nicolett. During his lifetime, Leonard was employed as a bookkeeper, feed salesman, worked at the Mapleton post office, and was a carpenter. Eventually Leonard and Edith began their own business called Our Nest Egg in which they would get eggs from hatcheries, decorate them, and sell them worldwide.
Family was extremely important to Leonard. He and Edith enjoyed attending their children's activities and never missed going to an Iowa or Morningside football game to watch their children play in the marching band. Leonard was a 73-year member of St. John's United Methodist Church, a former cub scout and Boy Scout leader, a member of the Loren-Hollister Post #496, the Vesper Lodge #223, and the Mapleton Rotary Club. He was also a past recipient of the Mapleton Club's outstanding citizen award.
Left to cherish his memory include his son, Ed Maier of Emmetsburg, Iowa, and niece, Carol Crain of Davenport, Iowa.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Edith Maier; daughter, Nicolett Maier; parents, Ernst and Della Maier; brother, Leo (Iona) Maier; and parents-in-law, Ed and Ada Lee.