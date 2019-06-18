Anthon, Iowa
Leonard Harold Cassens, 93, of Anthon, passed away Monday, June 17, 2019, at a Pioneer Valley Living and Rehab in Sergeant Bluff.
Services will be 10:30 a.m. Wednesday at Waterbury Funeral Service of Sioux City, 4125 Orleans Ave. Burial will be in Westfork Township Cemetery, Climbing Hill, Iowa.
Leonard was born on April 25, 1926, to Ben and Anna (Kirkholm) Cassens. He graduated from Bronson (Iowa) High School in 1944. Leonard proudly served in the U.S. Army 78th Lighting Division during World War II and received an honorable discharge in 1946.
Leonard married Juanita Reed on April 11, 1955 in South Sioux City. They made their home near Anthon, where they farmed and raised their son, Rodney.
Leonard was the Woodbury County Fair president for 20 plus years and served on the Woodbury Central School Board. He also served on the Hornick Elevator Board for 30 years. Leonard loved spending time with his family, especially taking his grandsons fishing. He enjoyed farming and driving his tractor. He also enjoyed attending the Woodbury County Fair and visiting with all of the fair goers.
Survivors include his wife, Juanita; son, Dr. Rod (Pam) Cassens of rural Bronson; grandsons, Ryan (Laurel) of Sioux City, and Zach of Sioux City; sisters, Margaret Sokolowski of Sioux City, and Gloria (David) Hink of Correctionville, Iowa; sister-in-laws, Carole Cassens of Anthon, Florice Cassens Dose of Mapleton, Iowa, and Phyllis Kelley of Sioux City; and many nieces and nephews.
Leonard was preceded in death by his parents; three brothers, Ray, Roland, and Donald; one sister-in-law, Marge Cassens; and a brother-in-law, Joseph Kelley.