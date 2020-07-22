Leonard Jamerson
Sioux City
Leonard Jamerson, 78, of Sioux City, passed away Monday, July 6, 2020.
A private family service was held at Meyer Brothers Colonial Chapel. Burial was in Logan Park Cemetery.
Leonard was born on Aug. 19, 1941, in Atchison, Kan., to John and Norma (Perry) Jamerson. He made a career in free-lance music.
He enjoyed watching football and listening to blues music.
Leonard is survived by his sister, Shirley Banks of Sioux City
