Leonard L. Peterson
Leonard L. Peterson

Storm Lake, Iowa

82, died Friday, Dec. 13, 2019. Service: Dec. 18 at 11 a.m., Fratzke & Jensen Funeral Home, Storm Lake. Burial: Newell Cemetery. Visitation: Dec. 17, from 5 to 7 p.m., at the funeral home.

