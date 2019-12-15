Leonard L. Peterson

You have free articles remaining.
Storm Lake, Iowa
82, died Friday, Dec. 13, 2019. Service: Dec. 18 at 11 a.m., Fratzke & Jensen Funeral Home, Storm Lake. Burial: Newell Cemetery. Visitation: Dec. 17, from 5 to 7 p.m., at the funeral home.
Storm Lake, Iowa
