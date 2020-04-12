Leonard R. Marron

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Leonard R. 'Lenny/Sarge' Marron

Newcastle, Neb.

Leonard "Lenny/Sarge" Marron, 71, of Newcastle, passed away Wednesday, April 8, 2020, at a local hospital.

Private services will be held at St. Peter's Catholic Church in Newcastle, with the Rev. Andrew Sohm officiating. Burial will be in Calvary Cemetery at Newcastle. Arrangements are under the direction of Meyer Brothers Colonial Chapel. Online condolences may be given at www.meyerbroschapels.com.

Lenny was born Sept. 27, 1948, the son of Leonard W. and Faye (Wendte) Marron. He grew up in Newcastle and graduated high school.

He attended the Universal Tech School in Omaha, before enlisting in the United States Navy. While in the Navy, Lenny served on the USS Noa (DD-841). He was honorably discharged in 1972.

After serving his country, Lenny returned to Newcastle and served his community with Marron's Service, a family business that has operated for over 70 years.

Lenny also served his community by being an active member of the Newcastle Town Board, Knights of Columbus, Newcastle Fire & Rescue, the American Legion Laurence Lofgren Post 62, the VFW, and St. Peter's Catholic Church.