Leone M. Dewey

Service will be 11 a.m. Saturday at Rexwinkel Funeral Home in Akron, with the Rev. Steve Jewett officiating. Burial will be in Riverside Cemetery. Visitation with the family will be 9 a.m. until service time at the funeral home. Social distancing is required and masks are recommended. Expressions of sympathy may be expressed to the family through www.rexwinkelfh.com .

On June 16, 1946, she was united in marriage to Gene Dewey. They made their home on a farm outside of Westfield and farmed for a few years. They then sold the farm and moved into Westfield. Gene and Leone both began working at Swift packing house in Sioux City, and in 1956, their family moved to Sioux City. Leone then worked at Johnson Biscuit Company for a few years before a long career working in the meat department at a grocery store in Sioux City. In 1969, they moved back onto the family farm outside of Westfield, which was previously owned by Leone and Gene's parents. Leone continued to commute to Sioux City for work until the mid-1980s, when Gene's health began to fail. Gene passed away on Feb. 14, 1990. After his passing, Leone went back to work. She worked at Coil Craft until she retired at 75 years old.