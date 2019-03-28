Try 3 months for $3

Paullina, Iowa

92, died Tuesday, March 26, 2019. Service: March 30 at 10:30 a.m., Zion Lutheran Church, Paullina. Burial: Prairie View Cemetery. Visitation: March 29 from 3-6 p.m., Eldridge Family Funeral Home, Paullina.

Leora Ebel
