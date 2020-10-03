Leroy Altena

Sioux Center, Iowa

Leroy Altena, 84, of Sioux Center, died Wednesday, Sept. 30, 2020 at Sioux Center Health.

Private family services will be 10:30 a.m. Monday at Memorial Funeral Home in Sioux Center, with the Rev. Todd De Rooy officiating. Burial will be in Memory Gardens. Visitation with some family present will be 4 to 6 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home. Social distancing guidelines will be followed and masks are recommended. A livestream link will be available at mfhonline.com.

Leroy Fredrick Altena was born on Dec. 1, 1935, to Jake and Sadie (DeVries) Altena, in Maurice, Iowa. Leroy was raised on the family farm near Maurice and attended country school through the eighth grade. He graduated from Western Christian High School.

Leroy met a lovely young woman named Esther DeBoom at a Young Peoples' Society meeting. On June 3, 1955, they were united in marriage at Bethel Christian Reformed Church in Sioux Center, where they became members of the church. In 1994, they became charter members of Redeemer United Reformed Church in Orange City, Iowa.