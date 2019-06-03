Sioux City
LeRoy D. Blackburn, 87, of Sioux City, passed away Thursday, May 23, 2019, at a local hospital.
Private burial will be held in Memorial Park Cemetery. Meyer Brothers Morningside Chapel is assisting the family. Online condolences may be made to www.meyerbroschapels.com.
LeRoy was born on July 17, 1931, in Sioux City, to Dudley and Sadie (Newman) Blackburn. He served in the United States Army as a medic during the Korean Conflict and attended Creighton University in Omaha.
On May 3, 1962, LeRoy married his loving wife, Rose Cislo, in Elk Point, S.D. LeRoy and Rose had a very happy marriage and life together. LeRoy was the owner and operator of Midwest Disposal for over 30 years where he drove a garbage truck. Later, he went on to own Midwest Pallets.
He enjoyed spending time with his grandkids, his pet cats, gambling and going to auctions. Everywhere LeRoy went, he knew someone, no matter where he was.
LeRoy will be forever remembered by his children, Cindy Blackburn of Sioux City, Theresa Blackburn and her special friend, Randy McCullough of Salix, Iowa, Mike Blackburn and his wife, Cindy of Phoenix, Ariz.; four grandchildren, Nittaya, Christy, Jacob and Jessica; numerous great-grandchildren; a brother-in-law; a brother, Paul Cislo and his wife, Marie of Bozeman, Mont.; many nieces and nephews; and his special VA nurses, Esther and Ivy.
He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Rose; siblings, Raymond, Marie, Helen, Stella, Beth, Bernice, and infant twin siblings.