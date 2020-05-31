LeRoy E. Provost
Sioux City
LeRoy E. Provost, 76, of Sioux City, passed away Tuesday, May 26, 2020, at a local hospital.
A private memorial Mass will be held at St. Boniface Catholic Church. Burial will be in Memorial Park Cemetery. Online condolences may be given at www.meyerbroschapels.com.
LeRoy was born Nov. 14, 1943, in Sioux City, the son of Elmer William and Geraldine Frances (Mongar) Provost. He attended Sioux City Schools. He married Kathy Blackford in August of 1967 at St. Boniface Catholic Church in Sioux City.
LeRoy began his career with Cloverleaf Storage as warehouse supervisor, retiring in 2007, after 40 years of service. He then worked at Maggie's Mini Mart and then did janitorial services for Goodwill Industries. While at Goodwill, LeRoy was able to help train clients in job skills.
In his younger years, LeRoy liked to bowl. He also enjoyed going to casinos and loved fishing. LeRoy and Kathy enjoyed traveling, and he looked forward to his quarterly brunches with his Cloverleaf friends. LeRoy was a member of St. Boniface Catholic Church.
Survivors include his wife, Kathy Provost of Sioux City; sister, Sheila Lias of Sioux City; numerous nieces and nephews; Uncle Walt, who has been residing with Kathy and LeRoy for 11 years; sister-in-law, Mary (Henry) Hansen, brothers-in-law, Gerald "Russ" Blackford, and Robert "Bob" (Barb) Blackford.
He was preceded in death by his parents; and his siblings, Sharon Church, Carole Wickey, Kathy Bubb, Lawrence "Steve" Provost, and John Provost.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delievered to your inbox.