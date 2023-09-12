LeRoy Irwin Jenness

January 12, 1928 - August 30, 2023

LeRoy Irwin Jenness, age 95 of Cherokee, IA, passed away Wednesday, August 30, 2023, at Accura Healthcare in Cherokee, IA. A Mass of Christian Burial will take place at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, September 7, 2023, at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Cherokee, IA.

Father Dan Rupp will officiate. Burial will take place at Mt. Calvary Cemetery in Cherokee. Military rites will be conducted by the V.F.W. L.A. Wescott Post 2253 and the Cherokee American Legion. Visitation with the family present will be held from 5:00-7:00 p.m. Wednesday evening at the Greenwood-Schubert Funeral Home in Cherokee. There will be a 7:00 p.m. prayer service following visitation at the funeral home. The Greenwood-Schubert Funeral Home in Cherokee, IA, is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.greenwoodfuneal.com.

LeRoy Irwin Jenness, son of Arthur and Esther (Smith) Jenness was born on January 12, 1928, in Cherokee County, Iowa. He spent his childhood in Cherokee County. After he graduated from high school, LeRoy enlisted in the United States Navy. He served in WWII and then re-enlisted in the Reserves and served in the Korean War. He was proud of serving his country.

On February 14, 1953, Leroy married Pearl Mousel in Alton, IA. Together they lived in rural Alton, IA for a short time and then moved to Cherokee, IA in 1954. They were blessed with three children, Jason, Jisele and Jennifer.

LeRoy worked at the Cherokee Creamery, Bottling Company, Fedders Fleet Farm and then went to work at Wilson's Food in 1965 until he retired in 1986.

The VFW was LeRoy's passion. He also spent countless hours volunteering for the Cherokee Community School District, the IC Church and visiting area nursing homes. He was nominated as Citizen of the Year in 2009. He was also a member of the Knights of Columbus and State Sgt. Arms for Iowa. LeRoy mostly enjoyed visiting people and spending time with his family and friends.

On August 30, 2023, LeRoy passed away at Accura Healthcare in Cherokee, Iowa. He was preceded in death by his wife, Pearl; granddaughter, Audrey Benedix; son-in-law, Chris Jorgenson; siblings, Elvin, Wesley, Chesley, Lola, Alma, Alta Mae, and Alfred.

LeRoy will be remembered by his children, Jason Jenness of Sioux City, IA, Jisele Jorgenson of Sioux City, IA, and Jennifer (Tim) Lockwood of Cherokee, IA; grandchildren, Jeremy Jenness, Michelle Fortin, Patricia (Neal) Pope, Donny (Brian) Short, David Benedix, Dylan (Cindy) Short, Ben (Megan) Lockwood, and Mallory (Brennan) Weede; 19 great grandchildren, 7 great great grandchildren; brother, Miron and Louise Jenness, other family members and friends.