LeRoy J. Bates, 83, of Sioux City, passed away Monday, Sept. 23, 2019, at his residence.
Services will be 2 p.m. Wednesday at Sunnybrook Community Church. Burial will be in Memorial Park Cemetery. Visitation will be 4 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, with the family present 6 to 8 p.m., and a prayer and Masonic service at 7 p.m., at Meyer Brothers Morningside Chapel. Online condolences may be given at www.meyerbroschapels.com.
LeRoy was born Jan. 25, 1936, in James, Iowa, the son of Loran K. and Jessie V. (Macklem) Bates. He was baptized in the Baptist faith in Mission Hill, S.D., in infancy. He attended schools in Jefferson, S.D., Iowa Falls, Iowa, and graduated from Hinton High School in Hinton, Iowa, in 1955.
He married Joan E. Guffy in Merrill, Iowa, on July 23, 1955. They lived in Hinton, James, and the Leeds area. LeRoy worked at Little Armours Packing until it closed in 1966. They then farmed until 1973 when they moved to Crofton, Neb., where LeRoy was transferred as a driver for Purolator Courier. In April 1974, he started Crofton Rendering, which he operated until November 1985. He also acquired Wayne Rendering in Wayne, Neb., in 1980 and operated it until November 1985 as well. He then worked in public relations and as a route supervisor for Darling International in Sioux City until 1998. He was owner and operator from September 1998 until September 2004, when he sold his truck and went to work for Lieber Construction of Lawton, Iowa, where he worked until January of this year. He mowed lawns for the town of Bronson, Iowa, at the time of his death.
He was a member of the Abu Bekr Shrine, Tyrian Lodge 508, York Rite & Scottish Rite of Free Masonry SJUSA. He was an active member of Abu Bekr Rat Patrol for several years. LeRoy was also a member of Eagles Aerie 2492.
He enjoyed bowling, dancing, golf, camping, cards, and table games. He especially enjoyed spending time with his children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. He enjoyed old cars and trucks, which he liked to restore, and had an extensive collection of toy tractors, cars, and trucks.
LeRoy is survived by his wife of 64 years, Joan, and their seven children, Lorna (David) Arens, Robert (Nancy) Bates, Rodney (Carole) Bates, Julie Young and special friend, Mark Brewer, Lisa (Dominic) Stratman, Duane (Connie) Bates, and Bradly (Becky) Bates; 25 grandchildren; 41 great-grandchildren; and sister-in-law, Loanne Bates.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Loran and Jessie Bates; brother, Wayne Bates; mother and father in-law, Earl and Elsie Guffy; grandchildren, Travis Bates, Daniel Bates, and Stephanie Bates; and great- grandchildren, Katie and Matt Hochstein and Logan Wiebelhaus.
