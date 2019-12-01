Leroy 'Lee' Sturgeon

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Lee met the love of his life, Dale Lynn Sturgeon, and they were married on Feb. 17, 1988. They had a son together, Cash Allen Sturgeon, born Nov. 16, 1990, and he helped raise Dale’s previous children, Skylynn Lee (Sturgeon) Whitsel, and Alyssa Marie Bahmer. Lee and Dale had another son, Wyatt Martell, who they decided to give up to a family who could not have children.

Lee’s passion was the working class of the world, politics, and God. He was a modern-day philosopher. You couldn’t spend five minutes with him without having a deep conversation. He and his wife, Dale were also extremely active walking miles a day and playing hours of tennis. He was known to hit a mean ace, but also to have his fair share of double faults after which he would say "live by the serve, die by the serve." Lee competed in the Iowa Senior Olympics and the Florida Senior Olympics as well as completing RAGBRAI twice, once at the age of 45, and again at the age of 76, just over a year before his passing. Within his family, Lee was best known for his wisdom and depth as well as for his sacrificial and unconditional love of his wife.