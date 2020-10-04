LeRoy Nilges

Formerly of North Sioux City

LeRoy Nilges, 82, formerly of North Sioux City, passed away Tuesday, Sept. 29, 2020, in Elk Point, S.D.

Due to Covid restrictions, the family will have a private funeral service. Christy-Smith Funeral Homes, Morningside Chapel is assisting the family with arrangements.

LeRoy Louis Nilges, the son of Jacob and Mary Nilges, was born on Aug. 19, 1938, in Pender, Neb. He attended school at Pender.

He was united in marriage to Carmen Meier on Oct. 7, 1961, at St. John's Catholic Church in Pender. The couple made their home in Pender, Elk Point, Riverland Estates, and McCook Lake. They wintered in The Villages, Fla.

LeRoy was a prominent business owner in North Sioux City, purchasing Miller Liquor Store in 1976. Their son, John and his wife, Sharon continue the business today.

LeRoy was a very proud, hard-working businessman but never missed a family activity. He was married to Carmen, his one love, for 55 years.