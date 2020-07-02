× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Sioux City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

LeRoy R. Soule

Moville, Iowa

LeRoy Robert “Roy” Soule, 79, of Moville, passed away Tuesday, June 30, 2020, at his home, surrounded by his family.

Services will be 10 a.m. Friday at Immaculate Conception Church in Moville, with Monsignor Mark Duchaine officiating. Burial will be in Calvary Cemetery, Sioux City. Visitation will be 4 to 8 p.m. today, with a vigil at 7 p.m., at the church. We ask you to wear a mask. Arrangements are under the direction of Waterbury Funeral Service of Sioux City.

Roy was born on Jan. 16, 1941, in Sioux City, to Margaret Rosalia “Rosie” (McQuirk) and Merlin Robert Soule. Roy grew up at McCook Lake, S.D., and attended schools there and at Heelan High School. He worked on several farms in South Dakota as a youth, including the Claussen truck farm for many years.

After high school, he entered the trucking field, working and learning all the systems of diesel trucks. He established, and then taught the diesel program at Western Iowa Tech Community College for two years. He took various trucking positions around the country, advancing with experience. He retired at age 55 as district manager for the south eastern part of the United States after working several years for Penske Truck Leasing.