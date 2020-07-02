LeRoy R. Soule
Moville, Iowa
LeRoy Robert “Roy” Soule, 79, of Moville, passed away Tuesday, June 30, 2020, at his home, surrounded by his family.
Services will be 10 a.m. Friday at Immaculate Conception Church in Moville, with Monsignor Mark Duchaine officiating. Burial will be in Calvary Cemetery, Sioux City. Visitation will be 4 to 8 p.m. today, with a vigil at 7 p.m., at the church. We ask you to wear a mask. Arrangements are under the direction of Waterbury Funeral Service of Sioux City.
Roy was born on Jan. 16, 1941, in Sioux City, to Margaret Rosalia “Rosie” (McQuirk) and Merlin Robert Soule. Roy grew up at McCook Lake, S.D., and attended schools there and at Heelan High School. He worked on several farms in South Dakota as a youth, including the Claussen truck farm for many years.
After high school, he entered the trucking field, working and learning all the systems of diesel trucks. He established, and then taught the diesel program at Western Iowa Tech Community College for two years. He took various trucking positions around the country, advancing with experience. He retired at age 55 as district manager for the south eastern part of the United States after working several years for Penske Truck Leasing.
Roy met his wife, Delores, in 1964, and they were married in Elk Point, S.D. They relocated to many states while advancing his career and raising three children, Teresa (Jesse) Jimenez of San Antonio, Texas, Greg (Joyce) of Parker, Texas, and Douglas, now deceased. He was supportive to the Scout programs, Lions Club, and Rotary Club.
Surviving besides his spouse and two children are grandchildren, Jaqueline (Brian) Smith, Jessica Soule, Mercedes Bergenske, Noel Bergenske, Christopher (Jeannine) Jimenez, J.J. Jimenez; seven great-grandchildren; his sibling, Phil Soule of Hinton, Iowa; and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Rosie and Merlin; his brother, Lyle Soule; his sisters-in-law, Trudy Soule and Val Soule; and son, Doug.
