Sioux City
LeRoy Sullivan, 66, of Sioux City, passed away Monday, Aug. 13, 2018 at a local hospital.
Memorial services will be 2 p.m. Monday, Sept. 10, at Meyer Brothers Colonial Chapel, with Patty Larson officiating. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. Online condolences may be given at www.meyerbroschapels.com.
LeRoy was born on Sept. 20, 1951, the son of Bill and Joyce (Konvalin) Sullivan. He was their second child and only son. LeRoy attended Washington Grade School, East Junior, and graduated from East High School in 1969.
Growing up, Lee’s passion was playing sports, especially baseball. He was surrounded by a very loving, kind family having five aunts and uncles and 17 cousins, all of whom he was close to. He also enjoyed camping, fishing, swimming, and taking vacations. Holidays were celebrated consistently as was attending church on Sundays.
After graduating, Lee attended Morningside College from the fall of 1969 until the spring of 1971. His interests were history, physical education, and accounting. He played baseball at Morningside College his freshman year. Lee also attended Briar Cliff University from 1972-1975, pursuing a business degree. He worked for Chris Hanson Construction and played baseball and basketball. Lee will always be remembered for his athletic abilities. He was an avid baseball player and once pitched a no hitter. He played for the Morningside Athletic Baseball Club, and his family enjoyed attending his games. Lee also had a beautiful curve ball throw when bowling. He played many games at Park Bowl Lanes.
Lee married Susan Yates and had a son, Derek and a daughter, Megan. He later married Denise Parker and had a daughter, Haley. He lived in Des Moines, and played for the world famous Des Moines Bombers Softball Team as a short stop and centerfield.
Lee’s life was interrupted by the onset of a mental illness. He was unable to live a full social life due to the battle of the exhausting disease, Schizophrenia. He lived his last 33 years by himself and remarkably managed his illness with the help of his local mental health services. He took responsibility and followed the routine necessary to take care of his illness by keeping all of his appointments and checkups and taking all of his medication. This created somewhat of a balance for him to have limited contact with his immediate family and a few of their closest friends. He enjoyed family holidays and good conversation when he was able to. His memory was remarkable and appreciated. Lee loved hearing stories and seeing pictures (via his sister Cathy’s Facebook) of his grandchildren. He was very proud of his three children. He deeply appreciated the care they were given while they were growing up, as he was unable to participate in their upbringing due to his illness.
Lee was kind, gracious, and humble to all he interacted with. All who gave him medical care commented on what a very cooperative, nice person he was, even to the very end.
LeRoy is survived by his three children, Haley Freese and her children, Harper and Braxton of Altoona, Iowa, Derek, and Megan and their families; stepmom, Dee Hoesing of Washington; sisters, Mary Dawn (Paul) St. Cyr and Eileen (Ben) Maxwell, all of Washington, Cathy Sullivan and special friend, George Pickens of Sioux City, and Corrine (Bill) Transue of Oregon; niece, Amy Dvorak and Andy Sandman of Sioux City; and the love of his life, Denise Parker of Altoona, Iowa.
He was preceded in death by his parents; nephews, Jordan Dvorak and Chad St. Cyr; and sister, Colleen Sandberg.
He will be deeply missed.
Memorials may be directed to the local mental health agency.