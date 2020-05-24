Leslie C. Miller
Sioux City, formerly Paullina, Iowa
Leslie C. Miller, 92, of Sioux City, formerly of Paullina, passed away Wednesday, May 20, 2020, at a Sioux City hospital.
Services will be 2 p.m. today at Zion Lutheran Church in Paullina, with Pastors Donald Meyer and Steve Stoll officiating. Due to state and federal guidelines regarding COVID-19, there will be safety procedures at the church regarding social distancing. Burial will be in Prairie View Cemetery at Paullina, with flag presentation by the Russell-West Post of the American Legion. Visitation was held Saturday. Online condolences can be sent to eldridgefamilyfuneralhomes.com.
Leslie Charles Miller was born on Aug. 26, 1927, in Caledonia Township, near Paullina, Iowa, the son of Charles and Hilda (Tesch) Miller. He grew up on a farm near Cleghorn, Iowa, where he received his education in a country school.
Leslie was called in the Army and served his country from March 22, 1946, until his discharge on Sept. 22, 1947. Leslie married Joan Menke on Nov. 24, 1950, at the Little Brown Church in Nashua, Iowa. He farmed for 42 years near Cleghorn.
Leslie loved the Lord and served in various roles at Zion Lutheran Church in Paullina, including three years as Trustee, and three years as Elder.
Leslie was an avid sports fan and he enjoyed the Iowa Hawkeyes, the Green Bay Packers, and the Minnesota Vikings. He was also interested in all automobiles and had vast knowledge of their workings.
Leslie is survived by his daughter, Roxane Becker (Doug) of Maumelle, Ark., and their sons, Adam and Alex (Ada); grandsons, Bill, Tom and John Harrison; and great-grandchildren, Jack and Kamryn Harrison. He is also survived by his sisters, Lila Hucke and Linda Stanley (Byron) of Sioux City; a sister-in-law, Jodene Jongma (Stan) of Spencer, Iowa; and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Joan on July 23, 2005; a daughter, LaDonna Harrison and her husband, Garry; his parents; a sister, LuVerne; niece, Monica; and brother-in-law, Hugo.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to Zion Lutheran Church in Paullina.
