Leslie C. Miller

Sioux City, formerly Paullina, Iowa

Leslie C. Miller, 92, of Sioux City, formerly of Paullina, passed away Wednesday, May 20, 2020, at a Sioux City hospital.

Services will be 2 p.m. today at Zion Lutheran Church in Paullina, with Pastors Donald Meyer and Steve Stoll officiating. Due to state and federal guidelines regarding COVID-19, there will be safety procedures at the church regarding social distancing. Burial will be in Prairie View Cemetery at Paullina, with flag presentation by the Russell-West Post of the American Legion. Visitation was held Saturday. Online condolences can be sent to eldridgefamilyfuneralhomes.com.

Leslie Charles Miller was born on Aug. 26, 1927, in Caledonia Township, near Paullina, Iowa, the son of Charles and Hilda (Tesch) Miller. He grew up on a farm near Cleghorn, Iowa, where he received his education in a country school.

Leslie was called in the Army and served his country from March 22, 1946, until his discharge on Sept. 22, 1947. Leslie married Joan Menke on Nov. 24, 1950, at the Little Brown Church in Nashua, Iowa. He farmed for 42 years near Cleghorn.