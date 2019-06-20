{{featured_button_text}}

Aurora, Colo., formerly Sioux City

90, died Tuesday, June 11, 2019. Service: June 22 at 11 a.m., Meyer Brothers Colonial Chapel, Sioux City. Burial: Logan Park Cemetery. Visitation: June 22 at 10 a.m., at the funeral home.

the life of: Lessie V. Ganaway
