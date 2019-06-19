Aurora, Colo., formerly Sioux City
Lessie V. Ganaway, 90, of Aurora, formerly of Sioux City, died Tuesday, June 11, 2019, in her son LaVerne's home, after a short battle with cancer.
Services will be 11 a.m. Saturday at Meyer Brothers Colonial Chapel, 3220 Stone Park Blvd., in Sioux City. Burial will be in Logan Park Cemetery. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.
Lessie was born on Nov. 20, 1928, in Mineola, Texas, the daughter of Clarence and Emma (Thompson) Jackson.
She married Lawrence J. Ganaway on Jan. 30, 1954, in Sioux City. Lessie had been a Sioux City resident since 1948. She worked at Younkers, Gordon Drive Inn and many other small jobs. She moved to Aurora in 2008, where she lived with her daughter Shirley Clifton and son LaVerne Ganaway.
Lessie had been an active member of Mount Olive Baptist Church since 1946. She served as the Youth Choir director for many years.
Survivors include her three children, Shirley Clifton of Denver, Colo., Vanessa Robinson and her husband, Ronnie, of Long Beach, Calif., and LaVerne Ganaway and his wife, Dawn, of Aurora; five grandchildren, Jay Clifton, Jishirll Clifton, Preston Ganaway, Jarrell Ganaway and Jakarta Robinson; three brothers; and one sister.
She was preceded in death by husband, Lawrence Ganaway Sr.; and son, Lawrence Ganaway Jr.