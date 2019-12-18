Hubbard, Iowa, formerly Quimby, Iowa
Lester Hueser, 89, of Hubbard, formerly of Quimby, passed away Sunday, Dec. 15, 2019, at Hubbard Care Center.
Services will be 11 a.m. Saturday at Salem United Methodist Church. Burial will be in Hubbard Cemetery. Visitation with the family will be 4:30 to 7:30 p.m. Friday at the church. Arrangements are under the direction of Boeke Funeral Home in Hubbard. For more information and online condolences go to: www.boekefuneralhomes.com.
Lester Ben Hueser was born on July 10, 1930, in Marcus, Iowa. He was one of nine children born to Benjamin and Mildred (Pitts) Hueser. Les attended Tildren Country School and graduated at the age of 16 from Quimby (Iowa) High School in 1947. He lived most of his childhood in Quimby and had many fond memories of growing up there.
Les and Beverly Ashley were married in July 23, 1954 and were married for 55 years.
He is survived by his three daughters, Cindy Grimmius of Altoona, Iowa, Terri Larson of Hubbard, and Mary Lynn (Rick) Miller of Marshalltown, Iowa; his son, Rick Hueser of Bozeman, Mont.; grandchildren, Kendra (Seth) Elliott, Joelle (Lucas) Busard, Kami (Eddie) Covarrubias, Dustin (Rebecca) Baum, Alexa (Ryan) Yarnell, Leah Hueser, McKenna Hueser, and Jack Hueser; great-grandchildren, Myah and Mason Elliott, Elijah and Samuel Busard, and Addisyn Perry; brothers, Bill (Roberta) Hueser, and Jerry (Jean) Hueser; sister, Peggy Lewis; a sister-in-law, Margaret Hueser; and several cousins, nieces, nephews and in-laws.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Benjamin and Mildred (Pitts) Hueser; wife, Beverly; son-in-law, Gene Grimmius; brothers, Vernon (Edna) Hueser, and Leland Hueser; and sisters, Jean (Paul) King, Betty (Lloyd) Dickman and Martha Hueser.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be directed to the family for a memorial fund to be established.
Service information
4:30PM-7:30PM
115 S Illinois St
Hubbard, IA 50122
11:00AM
115 S Illinois St
Hubbard, IA 50122