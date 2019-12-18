Hubbard, Iowa, formerly Quimby, Iowa

Lester Hueser, 89, of Hubbard, formerly of Quimby, passed away Sunday, Dec. 15, 2019, at Hubbard Care Center.

Services will be 11 a.m. Saturday at Salem United Methodist Church. Burial will be in Hubbard Cemetery. Visitation with the family will be 4:30 to 7:30 p.m. Friday at the church. Arrangements are under the direction of Boeke Funeral Home in Hubbard. For more information and online condolences go to: www.boekefuneralhomes.com.

Lester Ben Hueser was born on July 10, 1930, in Marcus, Iowa. He was one of nine children born to Benjamin and Mildred (Pitts) Hueser. Les attended Tildren Country School and graduated at the age of 16 from Quimby (Iowa) High School in 1947. He lived most of his childhood in Quimby and had many fond memories of growing up there.

Les and Beverly Ashley were married in July 23, 1954 and were married for 55 years.