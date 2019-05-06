Kent, Wash., formerly Hinton, Iowa
Lester John Stephens, 93, of Kent, Wash., formerly of Hinton, devoted husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather and friend, passed away peacefully the morning of Tuesday, April 30, 2019, at home in Kent.
Services will be 1 p.m. Tuesday, May 7, at Highline United Methodist Church in Burien, Wash., with a reception to follow. Les will be laid to rest next to the love of his life, Barbra, at Washington Memorial Park in SeaTac, Wash.
Les was born the fifth of six children to Edward and Hattie Stephens on Nov. 19, 1925, on a farm on the outskirts of the small rural community of Hinton, Iowa, where he graduated from Hinton High School.
His younger sister, Leona, introduced him to Barbra Johns. They fell in love, married on Feb. 23, 1948, and dedicated themselves to each other until Barbra’s passing in 2012. The young couple moved to the Seattle area in 1952, eventually settled in Burien by 1959, and became members of Highline United Methodist Church.
Lester’s interests included all those things a young father of three children would enjoy. He pursued activities such as bowling on a Kenworth employee league, fishing, hiking the backcountry of the Cascades and Olympic Mountains, and square dancing with his bride. He was a mentor to many youth with his involvement in the Boy Scouts as a Cub Scout Webelos Leader and a Boy Scout Scoutmaster. He lent his love of life to volunteering at the local food bank and helping elderly neighbors.
Les retired from The Kenworth Truck Company in 1987 after 35 years of service. During his time with Kenworth, he was an active member of the painters union as the recording secretary. He was dedicated to his family, loyal to his friends, committed to the less fortunate, and faithful to his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ.
Les and Barb spent considerable time with their families in Iowa, Nebraska and South Dakota. They managed a road trip to Florida, a journey to the Holy Land with their HUMC friends and an Alaskan Cruise with two of their grandchildren.
Lester’s surviving family include his children, Bradley, Lane and Lesia; his grandchildren, Christopher, Isaac and Brianna; and seven great-grandchildren.
Please no flowers or contributions. Les would want all of us to show our own families that we love them by giving them a big hug.