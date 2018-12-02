Soldier, Iowa
Lester Ray Nordaker, 77, of Soldier, passed away Tuesday, Nov. 27, 2018, at Burgess Health Center in Onawa, Iowa.
Services will be 10:30 a.m. Monday at Soldier Lutheran Church. The Rev. Marsha Smith will officiate. Burial will be in Soldier Lutheran Church Cemetery. Visitation will be 4 to 7 p.m. today, with a prayer service at 6 p.m., at the church. Arrangements are under the direction of Armstrong-Van Houten Funeral Home in Mapleton, Iowa. Condolences may be sent online www.armstrongfuneral.com, Jonnie515@gmail.com or pnordaker@longlines.com.
Lester Ray Nordaker, the son of Milford and Marcella (Sally) Gibbs Nordaker, was born on Nov. 9, 1941, in Soldier. Lester grew up on the farm northwest of Ute, Iowa. He attended country school and graduated from Ute High School with the class of 1959.
In May 1966, Lester was united into marriage to Bonita Eckhoff at St. Mary's Church in Ute. They lived in southwestern Iowa before moving to Soldier in 1972. Lester and Bonita were blessed with three children, Jonnie, Jason and James.
In June 1986, Lester married Patricia (Pratt) Sobek at the Country Church in Soldier and welcomed Patricia's children, Gary, John, Julie, and Greg.
Lester worked as a butcher and then as a USDA Federal Meat Inspector for IBP and Farmland in Denison, Iowa, before retiring in 1996 after 30 years of service. He was then honored to serve as Monona County Supervisor for two terms, 2000-2008. Lester also served as union president for AFGE Local 2323, in the Iowa National Guard, on the board of trustees at Soldier Lutheran Church, and on the East Monona School Board.
He loved the outdoors, fishing, hunting, and trapping. Lester owned and operated L&N Fur in Soldier. He bought and sold pelts for many years. Lester loved gardening, getting a good bargain and his Airedale Terrier, Twistie. He was great with dad jokes and will be remembered for his quick wit.
Left to cherish his memory are his wife, Patricia Nordaker; former wife, Bonita McAninch; daughters, Jonnie Nordaker of Urbandale, Iowa, and Julie Sobek of Charter Oak, Iowa; sons, Jason Nordaker of Urbandale, James Nordaker (Diane Kaye) of Omaha, John (Judy) Sobek of West Des Moines, Gary Sobek of Waukee, Iowa; and grandchildren, Madison Nuzum of Fond Du Lac, Wis., Connor Nordaker of Urbandale, Cole Nordaker of Urbandale, Max Kaye of Omaha, Britni (George) King of Omaha, Tara King of Carroll, Iowa, Sidney King of Sloan, Iowa, Wyatt Kunze of Charter Oak, Shannon (Bryce Brown) Sobek of Des Moines, Mackenzie Sobek of Waukee, Brooke (Ian) Koch of West Des Moines, Zachary (Whitney) Sobek of West Des Moines, Alex (Carson) Sobek of Issaquah, Wash., Hayley (Christopher) Canavan of Olympia, Wash., Nicole (Joseph) Comito of Adel, Iowa, and Sarah Vinchattle of Waukee. All of these grandchildren have been busy creating great-grandchildren of which there are 13 with three on the way; niece, Gina (Longlee) Sisco of Ute; nephew, Chris Longlee of Omaha; brother-in-law, Jim Longlee of Soldier; and extended family and friends.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Milford and Marcella Nordaker; sister, Myrna Longlee; son, Greg Sobek; daughter-in-law and wife of Jason Nordaker, Kim (Meadows) Nordaker; and his beloved Beagle, Kizzie.
Memorials may be directed in memory of Lester to Soldier Lutheran South Church Cemetery Fund.