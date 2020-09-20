Lewis L. Storm

Lewis was outgoing and loved talking to others. He could sit on a bench at the park, the mall, etc. and strike up a conversation with just about anyone. On his one trip to Germany several years ago, he even reported “talking” to a German man on the bench beside him - although he knew no German and the gentleman in question apparently knew little English. What came through in those conversations is that he actually paid attention and cared what other people said.

Although Lewis would describe himself as “retired” from farming, it would have been hard to prove by his behavior until recently. In fact, his boys and grandchildren will proudly tell you that Lewis had a valid Class A CDL in his pocket when he died. He took immense pride in his ability to remain physically active and continue to drive trucks. Second to driving, he enjoyed swapping truck driving stories with whoever had stories to tell.

Lewis was a member of the Reformed Church of America in Macy and later attended the United Methodist Church in Homer. Lewis was a faithful man and lived his faith every day. Having grown up relatively poor during the depression, he was always ready to help feed anyone who appeared hungry. And he was a charitable man. One of his most notable charitable accomplishments (among many) was organizing an effort to build a new home for a family in Mississippi who lost their home to Hurricane Katrina.