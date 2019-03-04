Cushing, Iowa
Lewis S. Reyman, 86, of Cushing, passed away Saturday, March 2, 2019, at Correctionville Specialty Care in Correctionville.
Service will be 10:30 a.m. Tuesday at St. John's Lutheran Church in Cushing, with Pastor Tami Groth officiating. Burial will be in Cushing Cemetery, with military rites conducted by F. Roger Baumann Post 624. Visitation will be 5 to 7 p.m. today, with a prayer service at 7 p.m., at Nicklas D. Jensen Funeral Home of Correctionville. Online condolences can be made at nicklasdjensenfh.com.
Lewis S. Reyman was born on Jan. 23, 1933, in Cushing, Iowa, to Frank and Ethel (Tuschoff) Reyman. He was a graduate of Cushing High School. Upon graduation, he joined the U.S. Army and served as a Communication Specialist from 1951 to 1953 in the Korean Conflict.
He was united in marriage to Virginia Groepper on June 24, 1956, at St. John Lutheran Church in Cushing. Together they raised their three children on their Century Farm southwest of Cushing.
Lewie was a member of F. Roger Baumann American Legion Post 624 of Cushing, and a member of St. John Lutheran Church. He served on the Woodbury County Fair Board for 30 years as well as the Woodbury County Extension. He was inducted to the 4-H Hall of Fame in 2017, earned the Marc Cox Soil Conservation Award in 1976 and was the Soybean Yield Winner in 1983. He enjoyed playing cards and going on tractor rides.
He is survived by his children, Dennis (Lori) Reyman of Correctionville, Iowa, David (Wendi) Reyman of Cushing, and Denise (Randy) Wright of Correctionville; grandchildren, Jessica (Kyle) Baldwin of Correctionville, Alison (Seth) Banwart of West Bend, Iowa, Garrett Reyman (Beth Medina) of South Sioux City, and Casey (Hannah) Reyman of Cushing; great-grandchildren, Bristol, Bailee and Bodie Baldwin, Nash, Brelee, Gage and Alivia Banwart, and Avery and Ezra Reyman. Lewie is also survived by sisters, Frances Heilman of Holstein, Iowa, Wanda (Bob) Endrulat of Osceola, Iowa, and Bonnie (Verne) Hansen of Yankton, S.D.
Lewie was preceded in death by his wife of 49 years, Virginia; parents, Frank and Ethel Reyman; stepmother, Rossie Reyman; parents-in-law, Lester and Hilda Groepper; sister, Ruth Daehn; and two brothers-in-law, Stanley Heilman and Richard "Nipper" Daehn.