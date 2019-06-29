Correctionville, Iowa
Lila F. Beazley, 90, of Correctionville, passed away Wednesday morning, June 26, 2019, at Correctionville Specialty Care.
Memorial services will be 10:30 a.m. Monday at Grace Lutheran Church in Correctionville. The Rev. John Riebhoff will officiate. Burial will be in Sunset View Cemetery, Washta, Iowa. There will be a family prayer service at 10:15 a.m. Monday at the church. Visitation will be noon to 5 p.m. Sunday, with the family present 2 to 4 p.m., at Boothby Funeral Home in Cherokee, Iowa.
Lila was born on Aug. 28, 1928, in Wausau, Neb., to Lawrence and Blanche (Rohr) Backhaus. Her family moved to the Washta area and she attended Washta School, graduating from Grand Meadow High School in 1946. She then attended beauty school.
She was married to Edward J. Beazley on Dec. 3, 1947 at Pilgrim Lutheran Church in Quimby, Iowa. Wedding vows read at Salem Lutheran Church. Lila had worked as a CNA for the Correctionville Nursing Home, egg candling for Correctionville Produce, Ann's Beauty Shop in Kingsley, Iowa as a hairdresser, farm wife, homemaker, and a fantastic mother, wife, grandmother, great-grandmother, and friend.
She was a member of Grace Lutheran Church in Correctionville, where she had served as the church organist, Bible school teacher, and active in LWML. She also belonged to the American Legion Auxiliary and the neighborhood club. She enjoyed crocheting, knitting, quilting, sewing, card games, country music, bingo, books, and watching Lawrence Welk.
She is survived by her four children, Jerry Beazley of Cherokee, Patrick (Rose) Beazley of Cherokee, Bill Beazley of Correctionville, and Karen (Bill) Gold of Moville, Iowa; six grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren, Nicole (Allen) Campbell and their children, Hannah and Mason, Brandon Beazley and his son, Ashton and stepdaughter, Destiny Ohrtman, Charissa (Jason) Overmohle and their children, Dylan, Evan and Elise, Trent (Savanna) Beazley, Jasmine Gold and Chris Gold; sister, Carole (Backhaus) and Al Dumbleton of Sebring, Fla.; and brother, Dale and Jo Ann Backhaus of Sioux Falls, S.D.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Edward on July 29, 2017; sister, Avis (Backhaus) Polson and her husband, Paul; and a daughter-in-law, Pamela Beazley.