Sioux City
Lila June Johnson-Thorp, 88, of Sioux City, passed away Monday, Oct. 28, 2019, at a local nursing home.
A funeral service will be Thursday at 10:30 a.m. at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church, with Pastor Kenny Hsu officiating. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the church. Burial will be at Memorial Park Cemetery. Meyer Brothers Colonial Chapel is handling the arrangements. Online condolences may be made to www.meyerbroschapels.com.
Lila was born on Feb. 18, 1931, in Milltown, S.D., to Grover and Emma (Zanter) Prickett. She was united in marriage to Willis Johnson on Oct. 29, 1950. He preceded her in death on May 13, 1994. She later married Raymond Thorp on Oct. 19, 1996. He preceded her in death on May 8, 2015.
You have free articles remaining.
Lila worked as a grocery checker for many years at Laurence’s Food. She later retired from Sunshine Foods. Lila was a member of St. Paul’s Lutheran Church, where she served on numerous committees and was very dedicated. She enjoyed music, singing and playing cards. She loved her grandchildren and family gatherings.
Those left to honor her memory include her children, Randall (Vicky) Johnson of Sioux City, Kim (Richard) Hartman of Woodward, Iowa, and Sherry (Rick) Welte of Sioux City; grandchildren, Jackie Bertrand, Jennie Moore, Richie Hartman, Corey Hartman, Megan Hartman, and Morgan Palmer; and six great-grandchildren and two on the way.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husbands; and 10 brothers and sisters.