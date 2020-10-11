Lila Lee Prudhome

Lila (Rea) Prudhome
Formerly Sioux City
Lila Lee (Rea) Prudhome, 86, formerly Sioux City, passed away Saturday, Sept. 26, 2020, in Fort Worth, Texas.
Graveside Service will be 1 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 17, at St. Francis Catholic Cemetery in Frierson, La., with the Rev. Mel Campbell officiating.
Lila was born Wednesday, Aug. 8, 1934, to the late Frederick J J Rea and Leone Eloise (Morehead) Rea in Sioux City, Iowa.
Lila never met a stranger and enjoyed meeting new people. She loved football and was a huge Dallas Cowboy fan. Lila also liked to play bingo every chance she got. Her biggest love was for her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren, and she will be missed by all of us.
Survivors include sons, Kevin Prudhome and wife, Jewelie and Michael Prudhome and wife, Donna; daughter, Debbie Belew and husband, Michael; granddaughters, Sara Clark and partner, Francisco Trujillo, Susan Belew-Swiney and husband, Jeff, Samantha O'Neill and husband, Carson, and Jessi Harris and partner, James Brewer; stepgranddaughter, Kristin Eaves and husband, Tim; grandsons, Steven Clark and wife, Melissa, Dustin Belew and partner, Amanda Downer, and Kennith Perkins and wife, Pam; grandson-in-law, Charles Haynsworth; great-grandsons, Grayson, Lennox, Brandon, Brody, Calan, Cash, Caden, Ethan and Aiden; great-granddaughters, Preslee, Ella, Ever, Peyton, Reagan, Brooklyn and Madison; sisters, Carol Stone-Lewis and Lola “Tootie” Johnson; and brothers, Donald Rea and wife, Janet, Dickie Rea and wife, Trenna and Dennis Rea and wife, Jean.
Lila is preceded in death by her parents; son, Ronald Prudhome; sister, Cheral Doyle; brother, Darrell Rea; and brothers-in-law, Duane Johnson, Richard Stone and Mac Lewis.
The family wishes to sincerely thank Harris Methodist Hospital and Heart to Heart Hospice for the wonderful care and support given.
