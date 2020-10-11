Lila Lee Prudhome

Lila (Rea) Prudhome

Formerly Sioux City

Lila Lee (Rea) Prudhome, 86, formerly Sioux City, passed away Saturday, Sept. 26, 2020, in Fort Worth, Texas.

Graveside Service will be 1 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 17, at St. Francis Catholic Cemetery in Frierson, La., with the Rev. Mel Campbell officiating.

Lila was born Wednesday, Aug. 8, 1934, to the late Frederick J J Rea and Leone Eloise (Morehead) Rea in Sioux City, Iowa.

Lila never met a stranger and enjoyed meeting new people. She loved football and was a huge Dallas Cowboy fan. Lila also liked to play bingo every chance she got. Her biggest love was for her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren, and she will be missed by all of us.