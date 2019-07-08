{{featured_button_text}}

Pender, Neb.

89, died Sunday, July 7, 2019. Service: July 11 at 10:30 a.m., St. Mark's Lutheran Church. Burial: Rosehill Cemetery. Visitation: July 10 from 5 to 7 p.m., Munderloh-Smith Funeral Home.

the life of: Lila Lee (Wedergren) Lander
