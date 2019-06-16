Onawa, Iowa
Lila M. Ankerstjerne, 88, of Onawa, passed away gracefully and peacefully Thursday, June 13, 2019, at her home, surrounded by her loved ones.
Services will be 10:30 a.m. Monday at Rush Family Chapel in Onawa, with Hospice Chaplain Dale Wolf officiating. Burial will be in Onawa Cemetery at Onawa. Visitation will be 5 to 8 p.m. today, with a prayer service at 7 p.m., at the funeral home. Condolences may be left online for the family at www.rushfamilycareservice.com.
Lila Ankerstjerne was born on July 16, 1930, in Hastings, Iowa, to Walter and Ellen (Trimmer) Chapin. Lila attended Onawa Public School through the 11th grade and then moved to Soldier, Iowa, and graduated from there. She worked for a short time after graduation at the Onawa REA.
She then met the love of her life, John Ankerstjerne. He adored her big brown eyes and beautiful smile. They married on Jan. 11, 1951, and to this union, four children were born, Sandra Beechy of Blencoe, Iowa, Steve (Vernice) Ankerstjerne of Onawa, Sherri (Bart) McDowell of Blencoe, and Scott (Julie) Ankerstjerne of Whiting, Iowa.
Every Sunday for many years, friends and family would gather at the Belly Acre Ranch for a six-course meal featuring the best fried chicken you ever ate and many other delicacies. Cards were played, beverages were consumed and a multitude of laughter was heard. So many wonderful memories were created at the farm of John and Lila.
They enjoyed camping, dancing, traveling and just being around friends and family. She loved all of her family unconditionally. Her most important things in life were her children and grandchildren, attending their activities and being a part of their lives. She loved the farm and no matter what the activity or event, wonderful, unhealthy food was involved and nobody left hungry.
Those left to cherish her memory are her children; grandchildren, Mindy (Melissa) Braun, Aaron (Lisa) Beechy, Charity Ankerstjerne, Adam (Jacquelyn) Johnston, Matt (Amy) Johnston, Jenna (Nate) Eich, Breeanna (Matt) Feauto, Seth (Jenny) McDowell, and Megan Mitchell; as well as many very special great-grandchildren, who loved their Grandma Lila very much. She will also be missed by her sister-in-law, Janet Gaukel and her grandpuppy, Rufus. Lila had several nieces, nephews and friends who loved her. Her special 'adopted' daughter was Kaye Huffman of Decatur, Neb.
Lila was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Bud; son, Steve; grandson, Travis; and special friend, Dwight Harms. Also, preceding were her parents and parents-in-law, Martin and Chris Ankerstjerne; sister and brother-in-law, Inez and Paul Cox; sister-in-law, Joyce Ruth; and brother-in-law, Tom Gaukel.
The family’s love and appreciation is extended to Burgess Home Health and Hospice for their excellent care over the years.