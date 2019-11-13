McCook Lake, S.D.

Lila Mae Barklind, 83, of McCook Lake, passed away surrounded by her family on Nov. 11, 2019 at her home.

Services will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, at Meyer Brothers Morningside Chapel. Private burial will be at Memorial Park Cemetery. Visitation will be Friday from 4 to 8 p.m. at the funeral home. Online condolences may be made to www.meyerbroschapels.com.

Lila was born on Sept. 16, 1936 in Iowa City, Iowa, to Lucullus and Violet (Ferris) Cook. She was united in marriage to Robert Barklind on April 23, 1960 in Elk Point, S.D. He preceded her in death in 1990. Together they enjoyed traveling to Louisiana in their RV. Lila was a homemaker for many years and also worked at Casa De Paz and St Joseph’s Hospital. She loved drawing and collecting porcelain dolls and was a member of McCook Baptist Church.

Those left to honor her memory include her children Dorothy “Dee” Coon, McCook Lake, Kathy Barklind, Sioux City, Teresa (Shaaban) Saidy, Merrill, Sherry Wilde, Sioux City, Dianna Sentamu, Tulsa, Okla., Anna Franck, Cedar Rapids, Iowa, Vicki (Mark) Salazar, Ohio; 28 grandchildren; 77 great-grandchildren; and 12 great-great-grandchildren. She leaves behind a total of 125 family members as well as numerous nieces and nephews.