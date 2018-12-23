Sioux City
Lila Norene Weber, 88, of Sioux City, died Monday, Dec. 17, 2018, at a Sioux City hospital.
Per her wishes, the body has been cremated. Private family memorial services will be held in May near the first anniversary of her husband's death. Arrangements are under the direction of Morningside Chapel, Christy-Smith Funeral Homes.
Lila was born on Oct. 16, 1930, on the family farm near Smithland, Iowa, the daughter of William Irvin Larson and Hazel Rader. She attended Smithland schools and graduated as valedictorian of the class of 1948.
She was united in marriage with Cecil E. Weber on June 18, 1950, at Smithland United Methodist Church. Mr. Weber preceded her in death on May 6, 2018. They considered Sioux City their lifelong home. In 1951, Cecil was drafted into the Armed Services and Lila was lucky enough to go with him to Fort Leonard Wood, Mo., where she became employed at C.F. Lytle Company. When Cecil was discharged, the couple moved back to Sioux City, where Lila was a homemaker. In 1971, she started a day care business in her home that she continued for more than 35 years.
She was a member of Wesley United Methodist Church for almost 70 years.
She is survived by her brother, Arlis Larson; a sister, Carol Bolles; four children, Lynn Weber and his wife, Christina, Dena Kozak and her husband, Chris, Roland Weber, and Fred Weber; her eight grandchildren, Ryan Weber and his wife, Shelly, Justin Weber and his fiancee, Nancy Anderson, Christopher Pappadackis and his wife, Joslyn, Stephanie Pappadackis and her boyfriend, Michael Hammel, Alex Weber, Elizabeth "Libby" Weber, and Jordan and Jenna Weber; and five great-grandchildren, Levi Pappadackis, Mia Weber, Lincoln Pappadackis, Kristopher Wertz, and Shawn Fitch.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband; and two sisters, Beverly "Bev" Moller and Judy Rhodman.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorials be made to the family for designation at a later date.