South Sioux City
Lillian M. Arends, 86, of South Sioux City, passed away Monday, March 4, 2019, at a Sioux City hospital.
Memorials services will be 10:30 a.m. Saturday at St. Paul United Methodist Church in South Sioux City. Burial will be in Spencer, Iowa at a later time. Visitation with the family will be 5 to 7 p.m. Friday at Mohr Funeral Home in South Sioux City.
Lillian was born on Dec. 19, 1932, in rural Milford, Iowa, the daughter of Ernest and Cora (Johnston) Schroeder. She graduated from Hartley (Iowa) High School, and received her nursing degree at Methodist Hospital in Sioux City.
Lillian married Henry Arends in 1953 and they were blessed with two children. She worked at Methodist/St. Luke's Hospital, as a traveling nurse for a time, and at Heartland Counseling.
She was a member of St. Paul United Methodist Church and P.E.O. She enjoyed fishing, camping, bowling, flower gardening, and playing cards.
Survivors include her husband, Henry Arends; children, Scott (Janette) Arends, and Pamela Arends; two grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren; a sister, LaVonne (Lloyd) VanEssen; and many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; two sisters; and one brother.