Lilly Lawyer

Kingsley, Iowa
Lilly M. (Rauscher) Lawyer, 97, of Kingsley, passed away Sunday, Sept. 29, 2019.
Services will be at 11 a.m. Saturday at Waterbury Funeral Service of Sioux City with the Rev. Patrick Burgess officiating. A visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, with a prayer service at 7 p.m., at the funeral home.
Lilly was born on June 12, 1922, in Dante, S.D., to Thomas and Minnie (Bucholz) Kokesh. Lilly married Andy Rauscher and together they had five children. Andy passed away and she married Harry Lawyer.
Lilly was a homemaker and loved spending time with her family. She also enjoyed taking care of her chickens, baking, canning, and playing board games.
Survivors include her children, Gary Rauscher of Big Stone, S.D., Tom (Connie) Rauscher of Denison, Iowa, and Carol Cullens of Sioux City; brothers, Roy Kokesh of Vermillion, S.D., and Ray Kokesh of Yankton, S.D.; seven grandchildren; many great-grandchildren; and three great-great-grandchildren.
Lilly was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Andy Rauscher; husband, Harry Lawyer; daughter, Betty Malek; son, Vern Rauscher; brother, Lewie Kokesh; and sisters, Sylvia Strehlow and Mamie Reiman.
