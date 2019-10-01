Kingsley, Iowa
97, of Kingsley, Iowa died Sunday, Sept. 29, 2019. Arrangements are pending with Waterbury Funeral Service of Sioux City.
To plant a tree in memory of Lilly Lawyer as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Kingsley, Iowa
97, of Kingsley, Iowa died Sunday, Sept. 29, 2019. Arrangements are pending with Waterbury Funeral Service of Sioux City.
To plant a tree in memory of Lilly Lawyer as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.