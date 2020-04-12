× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Linda C. Alexander

Sergeant Bluff

Linda Carol Alexander, 70, of Sergeant Bluff, passed away peacefully at her home surrounded by her loved ones Wednesday, April 8, 2020, to be with her Lord and Savior.

A memorial service and celebration of life will be held at a later date. Arrangements are under the direction of Waterbury Funeral Service of Sergeant Bluff.

Linda was born in Sioux City, to Vernon and Joann (Matthews) Orr, on Oct. 23, 1949. Linda grew up in Whiting, Iowa, and graduated from Whiting High School in 1967.

She married Mark Fegenbush on June 14, 1968 and together they had three children, Matthew Vernon, Scott Christian, and Beth Renee Fegenbush. Linda lived on the farm in the community of Whiting for 31 years before moving to Sergeant Bluff.

On Nov. 20, 1982, Linda married Kevin Alexander in Sioux City, and together they had three children, Jenna Danielle (Wilson), Joanna Leigh (Lande), and Jaclyn Brooke (Shine). Linda worked for several businesses throughout her lifetime, but her favorite was working alongside her husband in their various business ventures.