Linda C. Alexander
Sergeant Bluff
Linda Carol Alexander, 70, of Sergeant Bluff, passed away peacefully at her home surrounded by her loved ones Wednesday, April 8, 2020, to be with her Lord and Savior.
A memorial service and celebration of life will be held at a later date. Arrangements are under the direction of Waterbury Funeral Service of Sergeant Bluff.
Linda was born in Sioux City, to Vernon and Joann (Matthews) Orr, on Oct. 23, 1949. Linda grew up in Whiting, Iowa, and graduated from Whiting High School in 1967.
She married Mark Fegenbush on June 14, 1968 and together they had three children, Matthew Vernon, Scott Christian, and Beth Renee Fegenbush. Linda lived on the farm in the community of Whiting for 31 years before moving to Sergeant Bluff.
On Nov. 20, 1982, Linda married Kevin Alexander in Sioux City, and together they had three children, Jenna Danielle (Wilson), Joanna Leigh (Lande), and Jaclyn Brooke (Shine). Linda worked for several businesses throughout her lifetime, but her favorite was working alongside her husband in their various business ventures.
She loved designing homes, cultivating her flower beds, and traveling across the globe. Above all, Linda's greatest joy was spending time with her family – gathering for the holidays, spending time with her 14 grandchildren, and exploring new places together.
Linda is survived by her loving husband, of 37 years, Kevin; children, Mathew and Amy of Sioux City, Scott and Cheri of Adel, Iowa, Beth and Bart of Blair, Neb., Jenna and Derek of Sergeant Bluff, Joanna and Calvin of Sioux City, and Jaclyn and Logan of Des Moines, 14 grandchildren, Taylor Hollingsworth, Chase, Braden, and Allie Fegenbush, Bailey, Olivia, Bridgette, Kirstin Bartelson, Alexander, Jacoby, and Noah Wilson, Zach and Ava Lande, and Amelia Shine; former daughter-in-law, Michelle Pearson of Woodinville, Wash.; her sister, Melissa (Dennis) Eggerling, and nieces, Jennifer and Alyssa; several in-laws, Katherine Garcia, Michael, Kim (Gloria), Randy (Tracy), Jeff (Sandy); and many nieces and nephews.
Linda was preceded in death by her parents; brother, Steven Orr; grandparents; mother and father-in-law, Ralph and Janis Alexander; and nephews, Josh and Lee Alexander.
In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to Purple Stride Iowa Team Linda Lou.
