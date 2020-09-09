× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Sioux City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Linda F. McDaniel

Sioux City

Linda F. McDaniel, 67, of Sioux City, died Friday, Sept. 4, 2020.

Services will be 11 a.m. Thursday at Waterbury Funeral Service of Sioux City. Burial will be in Memorial Park Cemetery. Visitation will be 4 to 8 p.m. today, with the family present 6 to 8 p.m., at the funeral home.

Linda was born on Dec. 22, 1952, in Sioux City, the daughter of Robert and Dorothy (Deniend) Meier. She graduated in 1970 from Riverside High School.

On May 18, 1981, she was married to Charles Robert McDaniel in Madison, Ind. She worked at the power company, Service Indiana. During the early 1980s, they moved to Sergeant Bluff and then South Sioux City for 30 years before moving to Sioux City. Linda worked in the office at John Morrell and worked as a scheduler for Tyson Foods for 40 years.

Linda enjoyed the outdoors, walking and working out exercises. She was a devoted mother to her children and also loved her dogs, Cassie and Snoopy. She was a member of the Fraternal Order of Eagles in South Sioux City, and The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.