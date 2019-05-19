Sioux City
Linda Fay Jiroux, 56, of Sioux City, a loving wife and mother of two children, passed away peacefully on May 11, 2019, after a courageous four-year battle to cancer.
Celebration of Life service will be 6 p.m. Thursday at Meyer Brothers Morningside Chapel. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service. Online condolences may be directed to www.meyerbroschapels.com.
Linda was born on Dec. 26, 1962, in Anthon, Iowa, to John and Gayla Wilson. She married her husband of 33 years, Clint Jiroux and raised two children, Steffani and Clint Jr. She also enjoyed spending time with her twin brothers, Greg, Gary and their families.
The amount of caring and generosity that she displayed everyday would be difficult to write into this obituary. Always with a smile on her face, she can brighten anyone’s day with just her presence. Benevolence was native to Linda, as she always thought of others before herself. Able to make friends everywhere she went, her serene demeanor was infectious.
She displayed a natural aptitude for music; Linda was a talented piano player, singer and had played trombone in high school and Morningside college. Mornings were spent with her singing “You are My Sunshine” with her beautiful voice. She owned a white baby grand piano, which her piano playing gracefully filled the halls of her home.
Linda spent her childhood in Anthon, Iowa, and started college in Sioux City, at Morningside College. She moved to Scottsdale, Ariz., to begin a modeling career in the 80s. There she met the love of her life, Clint Jiroux and formed a beautiful family together; living between Arizona, Iowa, and California for the next 30 years.
She was a dedicated mother first and foremost, enjoyed spending time with her two children and worked as a stay-at-home mom. Her intelligence and influence made a tremendous effect on who they became as adults, as Clint went on to medical school and Steffani to law school. She treasured her children and was so proud of their accomplishments.
Linda, you are our sunshine and make us happy even when skies are grey. We all love you very much.