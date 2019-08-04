Chariton, Iowa, formerly Sioux City
Linda Kathleen Allen, 67, of Chariton, formerly of Sioux City, passed away on July 20, 2019 at Methodist Medical Center with her husband by her side.
Memorial services will be 11 a.m. Saturday at Fielding's Funeral Home in Chariton. Visitation will be 6 to 8 p.m. Friday at the funeral home.
Linda was born in Sioux City, to Clarence and Violet Marshall. She graduated from Central High School in 1970 and attended the University of Northern Iowa, where she met her future husband.
Linda started her career as a grant writer in Evansdale, Iowa. She then went to work for the city of Waterloo, Iowa, as the assistant director of community development. She wrote and administered countless grants improving housing and city infrastructure. She later went to work for Area 15 Regional Planning in Ottumwa, Iowa. She finished her career working for the city of Chariton. The housing and utility grants she wrote and administered over her 40-year career improved the living conditions of thousands of Iowans.
When not working, she enjoyed boating, watching wildlife and tending the flowers at her home on the lake. Linda enjoyed crafting and learned to weave Nantucket baskets. In retirement her new business card listed her title as "The West Lake Weaver."
Linda is survived by her husband of 36 years, Phil; goddaughter, Leah Kovacevich; lifelong friend, Chris McKeown; many cousins; and many friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents; and in-laws.
Memorials may be made to the Lucas County Humane Society.