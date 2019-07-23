{{featured_button_text}}

Sheldon, Iowa

76, died Saturday, July 20, 2019. Service: July 24 at 11 a.m., Our Savior Lutheran Church, Sheldon. Burial: St. Paul Lutheran Cemetery. Visitation: July 24 at 10 a.m., at the church. Vander Ploeg Funeral Home, Sheldon.

Celebrate
the life of: Linda L. Andersen
Send Flowers
Or call 888-579-7982 to order by phone.
Load comments