Paullina, Iowa
Linda Lee Rasmussen, 73, of Paullina, passed away Monday, Jan. 21, 2019, at Nebraska Medicine in Omaha.
A celebration of life service will be 11 a.m. Saturday at Faith Lutheran Church in Marcus, Iowa. The Rev. Alan Cummins will officiate. Burial will be in Marcus Amherst Cemetery. Visitation will begin at 2 p.m. Friday, with the family present 5 to 7 p.m., at Earnest-Johnson Funeral Home in Marcus. Visitation will resume 10 a.m. until service time Saturday at the church. Expressions of sympathy may be directed through www.mauerjohnsonfh.com.
Linda Lee Rasmussen was born on Sept. 5, 1945, in Le Mars, Iowa, to Wayne and Carrie (Hobbs) Sanow. She attended school in Marcus, graduating from Marcus High School in 1963. Following graduation, Linda attended business college in Omaha, where she studied accounting.
On Oct. 13, 1963, Linda and Gary "Boze" Rasmussen were united in marriage in Marcus. They made their home on a farm near Paullina. Along with farming, Linda and Boze owned and operated a liquor store and video rental store in Marcus for many years. They also owned The Hawkeye Bar at the same time. When the liquor and video shop closed, Linda and Boze operated The Hawkeye together. Gary passed away on Dec. 20, 2001. Linda continued to run The Hawkeye, a venture that lasted 27 years. She would later close the bar and took a position at Staples. Linda retired in 2012 and remained on the farm near Paullina.
Linda was an avid reader and enjoyed watching Days of Our Lives and westerns on TV. She also researched her genealogy and made record books for her children. Her greatest joy came through time spent with her children and grandchildren. She greatly enjoyed attending their school activities and sporting events. Christmas was her favorite holiday and she planned well in advance for its arrival.
She will be lovingly remembered by her daughters, Robin Harms of Lake Jackson, Texas, and Mindy (Michael) Rohlfsen of Le Mars; sons, Terry Rasmussen of Oswego, Kan., Thad (Tracy) Rasmussen of Paullina, Zach (Jessica) Rasmussen of Denver, Colo., and Josh (Michelle) Rasmussen of Eldridge, Iowa; 10 grandchildren, Kim, Bryce, Beau, Bre Lee, Brayden, Carter, Gwen, Max, Garrett and Everett; a great-granddaughter, Emma; a sister, Sandy Means of Buckeye, Ariz.; a brother and sister-in-law, Gary and Lorraine Sanow of Hyrum, Utah; a brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Norman and Evelyn Rasmussen of Rochester, Minn.; and several nieces and nephews.
Linda was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Gary; father and mother-in-law, Harry and Erna Rasmussen; and an uncle, Don Sanow.